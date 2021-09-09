  • Home
  • Education
  • NIRF Ranking 2021 For MBA: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta Are Top Institutes

NIRF Ranking 2021 For MBA: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta Are Top Institutes

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the NIRF Ranking 2021 for MBA institutes released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, September 9.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 12:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad To Train Senior Officers Of Organisations Under DAE
IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation
IIM Ahmedabad Gets New Centre For Data Science, Artificial Intelligence
IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Virtual Orientation Programme For New Postgraduate Batches
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Ashank Desai Centre For Leadership And Organisational Development
IIM Ahmedabad Welcomes 16th Batch Of MBA For Executives Programme Virtually
NIRF Ranking 2021 For MBA: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta Are Top Institutes
NIRF Ranking 2021: IIM Ahmedabad is the best college for MBA in India
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the NIRF Ranking 2021 for MBA institutes released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, September 9. For the second year, IIM Ahmedabad has maintained its top rank. All top three positions in NIRF Ranking 2021 have gone to IIMs with IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta placed second and third.

Live Updates

This year, IIMs have dominated the top five ranks of the NIRF Ranking 2021 with IIM Kozhikode bagging the fourth position. IIT Delhi is the only IIT to have secured a spot in top with the fifth position.

Education Minister launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, in 2015.

The first rankings were published in 2016. NIRF rankings are based on five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The Top 5 MBA Institutes In The NIRF Ranking 2021 are:

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
  3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
  4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

In the overall and engineering categories, IIT Madras clinched the top position in NIRF ranking 2021. AIIMS, Delhi is again the best medical college in India. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi has been ranked best among dental colleges in the country.

Click here for more Education News
NIRF Ranking
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: NTA JEE Mains Session 4 Result Date and Time; Check Updates
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: NTA JEE Mains Session 4 Result Date and Time; Check Updates
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: IIT Madras Tops In Overall Category
Live | NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: IIT Madras Tops In Overall Category
NIRF Rankings 2021: IISC Bengaluru Retains Top Spot; JNU Second Among Universities
NIRF Rankings 2021: IISC Bengaluru Retains Top Spot; JNU Second Among Universities
NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Ranked Best Institution In India; 7 IITs In Top 10
NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Ranked Best Institution In India; 7 IITs In Top 10
Government “Unresponsive To Genuine Concerns”: Shashi Tharoor On Decision To Hold NEET
Government “Unresponsive To Genuine Concerns”: Shashi Tharoor On Decision To Hold NEET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................