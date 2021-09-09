NIRF Ranking 2021 For MBA: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta Are Top Institutes

NIRF Ranking 2021: IIM Ahmedabad is the best college for MBA in India

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the NIRF Ranking 2021 for MBA institutes released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, September 9. For the second year, IIM Ahmedabad has maintained its top rank. All top three positions in NIRF Ranking 2021 have gone to IIMs with IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta placed second and third.

Live Updates

This year, IIMs have dominated the top five ranks of the NIRF Ranking 2021 with IIM Kozhikode bagging the fourth position. IIT Delhi is the only IIT to have secured a spot in top with the fifth position.

Education Minister launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, in 2015.

The first rankings were published in 2016. NIRF rankings are based on five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The Top 5 MBA Institutes In The NIRF Ranking 2021 are:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

In the overall and engineering categories, IIT Madras clinched the top position in NIRF ranking 2021. AIIMS, Delhi is again the best medical college in India. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi has been ranked best among dental colleges in the country.