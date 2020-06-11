NIRF Ranking 2020: Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences, Delhi, Best Dental College In India

  • Home
National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, in its fifth edition this year, has released for the first time the ranks of top dental colleges in India on the recommendations of Dental Council of India.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 1:51 pm IST

NIRF 2020: Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences Best In Dental Institutes
New Delhi:

Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences, Delhi, has been ranked the best dental institute in India followed by Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi, at second and Dr. D. Y. Patil Dental College and Hospital, Pune, at the third ranks. The rankings by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, was released by the Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today through a video conference. The category of dental has been added for the first time this year on the request of Dental Council of India.

NIRF India Ranking 2020 takes into consideration Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices,Graduation Outcomes,Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception as parameters.

As many as 5,805 institutes have participated for the NIRF ranking 2020 this year. The number of participants in NIRF India ranking saw an increase of 20% this year as compared to 2019’s edition.

NIRF India rankings 2020 has been announced for ten categories including University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Dental and Law. Apart from these, MHRD has also released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement, or ARIIA rankings. The ARIIA rankings are expected to encourage higher educational institutes to lean towards creating an ecosystem promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The top dental colleges as per the NIRF Ranking 2020 are:

  1. Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences, Delhi
  2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
  3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Dental College and Hospital, Pune
