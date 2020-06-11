NIRF Ranking 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Breaks Into Top 10 For The First Time

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons JMI breaks into NIRF top ten ranking

Jamia Millia Islamia university has featured in the top ten list of National Institutional Ranking Framework(NIRF) 2020 released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today. JMI is placed at 10th in the universities category, jumping two places from 12th last year. The university has been ranked 16th in the overall NIRF Ranking, again showing improvement from rank 19 in 2019. The Faculty of Law at JMI has been ranked at 9th position among Law colleges and the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics is ranked at 10th position in Architecture.

Also, the Faculty of Dentistry (19th) , the Faculty of Engineering & Technology (28th) and the Faculty of Management (34th) have also featured among the top 40 positions in the NIRF Ranking for the respective categories.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “ The achievement is all the more significant because of the challenging time the university has faced recently and also in the light of increased competition in the ranking."

The university has been through several tumultuous months ever since students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act were baton-charged by Delhi Police on December 15 which eventually led to classes being suspended for around three weeks. This was followed by the COVID-19 outbreak across the country due to which all educational institutions were forced shut on March 16.

The NIRF Ranking 2020 is separated into 10 categories and has a participation of 5,805 institutions. NIRF Ranking includes five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.