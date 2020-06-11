  • Home
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Ahmedabad Is The Top MBA Institute In India

NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta came in second and third place among MBA institutes

Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 1:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the NIRF Ranking 2020 for MBA institutes released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. IIM Ahmedabad has regained the first place from IIM Bangalore which had topped last year. All top three positions in NIRF Ranking 2020 have gone to IIMs with IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta placed second and third. IIM Ahmedabad last on top of the ranks in 2018 and even that year, IIM Bangalore in the second place.

This year, 5805 institutions are participating in nine categories of ranking. MHRD launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, in 2015. The first rankings were published in 2016. NIRF rankings are based on five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The top MBA institutes in the NIRF Ranking 2020 are:

1. IIM Ahmedabad

2. IIM Bangalore

3. IIM Calcutta


