NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Madras Best Engineering Institute In India Fifth Year In A Row

NIRF ranking 2020: IIT Madras has emerged as the top engineering institute again

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has once again emerged as best institute in India, bagging the top rank in National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

IIT Madras has been ranked number one in India in both 'Overall' and 'Engineering' Categories in NIRF Rankings 2020. This is the second year when IIT Madras has bagged the Top Rank in 'Overall' Category and fifth year for 'Engineering' category. IIT Madras has also been identified as an 'Institution of Eminence,' by the Government of India.

NIRF Rankings 2020 were announced today, on June 11, by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' virtually.

Launching the NIRF Rankings 2020, the Minister said, "IIT Madras retains the first rank followed by IISc, Bangalore. IIT Delhi has been ranked #3 in the Overall Category. I congratulate all the top three institutes and I also encourage all the other institutes who participated to continue their good work."

"We will create an enabling situation when institutes from across the world will want to be la part of the Indian NIRF Rankings. Our 'Study in India' initiative is working to bring international students to India. This year, 3,800 Institutes participated in NIRF Rankings, which is 20% higher than last year," the HRD minister added.

The Institute also improved its performance in the 'Management' category of NIRF 2020. It has been ranked at 14th place nationally in 'Management' category this year, compared with its last year's position at 15th place. IIT Madras offers select Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in Management through its Department of Management Studies.

Speaking about these remarkable achievements, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of IIT Madras, said, "We are delighted to maintain our top position for the fifth time running and ever since the NIRF rankings were launched. This is the result of the excellent work of our faculty, students and staff, and we look forward to continue on the path of excellence in the coming years and make a mark nationally and internationally."

IIT Madras drew up a Strategic Plan and executed it to achieve rapid strides in various sub-parameters of NIRF Rankings such as Qualified and Experienced Faculty, Student-Faculty Ratio, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research, Placement and Higher educational opportunities for its students, quality of research publications and so on.

This Strategic Plan spelt out quantified targets for all key pillars of the Institute. These include a flexible curriculum suited to the aspirations of today's youth, significant increase in faculty strength, a thriving research programme reflected in rapidly increasing publication quality and count, India's strongest industry-academia collaboration epitomized by the country's first university-based Research Park, an effervescent start-up ecosystem with nearly a hundred companies being currently incubated, a rapidly expanding programme of collaborations and student exchanges with leading global universities, and an impressive Placement record.

IIT Madras has also created a strong entrepreneurial eco-system that encourages students to become job-generators.







