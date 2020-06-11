IIT Kharagpur Declared Best For Architecture In NIRF 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has been ranked the best architectural institute in the country. The Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 rankings today. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is ranked second at the NIRF 2020 ranking and National Institute of Technology, Calicut at the third.

5805 institutes had submitted their information for NIRF ranking 2020. NIRF India rankings 2020 has been announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Dental and Law. Apart from these, MHRD has also released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement, or ARIIA rankings. Those institutions promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship are ranked in the ARIIA category.

The top 15 architecture colleges as per the NIRF Ranking 2020 are:

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee National Institute of Technology Calicut Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi College of Engineering Trivandrum Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Udupi Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi BMS College of Architecture, Bengaluru Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal