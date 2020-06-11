  • Home
  • Education
  • NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kharagpur Best For Architecture In India

NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kharagpur Best For Architecture In India

National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, is a method devised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to rank educational institutions in the country. NIRF India Ranking 2020, in its fifth edition, has declared the top architectural institutes in the country.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 2:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India
NIRF Rankings 2020: Top 10 Indian Universities
NIRF Ranking 2020: AIIMS Delhi Retains Top Spot For Best Medical College In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kharagpur Best For Architecture In India
IIT Kharagpur Declared Best For Architecture In NIRF 2020
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has been ranked the best architectural institute in the country. The Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 rankings today. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is ranked second at the NIRF 2020 ranking and National Institute of Technology, Calicut at the third.

5805 institutes had submitted their information for NIRF ranking 2020. NIRF India rankings 2020 has been announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Dental and Law. Apart from these, MHRD has also released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement, or ARIIA rankings. Those institutions promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship are ranked in the ARIIA category.

The top 15 architecture colleges as per the NIRF Ranking 2020 are:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

  2. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

  3. National Institute of Technology Calicut

  4. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad

  5. School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi

  6. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

  7. School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

  8. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

  9. School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada

  10. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

  11. College of Engineering Trivandrum

  12. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Udupi

  13. Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

  14. BMS College of Architecture, Bengaluru

  15. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

Click here for more Education News
IIT-Kharagpur NIRF India Ranking National Institutional Ranking Framework Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey) Ministry of Human Resources and development (MHRD)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard
Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard
NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India
NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................