IIT Kharagpur Declared Best For Architecture In NIRF 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has been ranked the best architectural institute in the country. The Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 rankings today. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is ranked second at the NIRF 2020 ranking and National Institute of Technology, Calicut at the third.
5805 institutes had submitted their information for NIRF ranking 2020. NIRF India rankings 2020 has been announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Dental and Law. Apart from these, MHRD has also released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement, or ARIIA rankings. Those institutions promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship are ranked in the ARIIA category.
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
National Institute of Technology Calicut
Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad
School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
College of Engineering Trivandrum
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Udupi
Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
BMS College of Architecture, Bengaluru
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal