Knockout JEE Main July 2020
An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the NIRF Ranking 2020 for MBA institutes released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. IIM Ahmedabad has regained the first place from IIM Bangalore which had topped last year. All top three positions in NIRF Ranking 2020 have gone to IIMs with IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta placed second and third.
IIMs dominate the top 8 ranks of the NIRF Ranking with IIM Lucknow and IIM Kharagpur holding down the fourth and fifth positions respectively. All the 13 IIMs in the country are in the top 21 rankings.
This year, 5805 institutions are participating in nine categories of ranking. MHRD launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, in 2015. The first rankings were published in 2016. NIRF rankings are based on five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.