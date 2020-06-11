  • Home
  • Education
  • NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Ahmedabad Is The Top MBA Institute In India

NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Ahmedabad Is The Top MBA Institute In India

NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta came in second and third place among MBA institutes

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 1:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad To Host A Live Session On Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID-19
NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India
Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kharagpur Best For Architecture In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Ahmedabad Is The Top MBA Institute In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Ahmedabad is the top MBA Institute in India
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the NIRF Ranking 2020 for MBA institutes released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. IIM Ahmedabad has regained the first place from IIM Bangalore which had topped last year. All top three positions in NIRF Ranking 2020 have gone to IIMs with IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta placed second and third.

IIMs dominate the top 8 ranks of the NIRF Ranking with IIM Lucknow and IIM Kharagpur holding down the fourth and fifth positions respectively. All the 13 IIMs in the country are in the top 21 rankings.

This year, 5805 institutions are participating in nine categories of ranking. MHRD launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, in 2015. The first rankings were published in 2016. NIRF rankings are based on five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The top 25 MBA institutes in the NIRF Ranking 2020 are:

  1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Ahmedababad
  2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bangalore
  3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata
  4. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
  7. Indian Institute of Management Indore
  8. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  9. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur
  10. Management Development Institute, Gurugram
  11. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  12. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  13. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
  14. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  15. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
  16. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  17. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
  18. S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
  19. Indian Institute of Management Raipur
  20. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
  21. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
  22. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
  23. Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
  24. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
  25. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad


Click here for more Education News
NIRF Ranking
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard
Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard
NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India
NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India
Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................