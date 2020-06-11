Image credit: Shutterstock NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM Ahmedabad is the top MBA Institute in India

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the NIRF Ranking 2020 for MBA institutes released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. IIM Ahmedabad has regained the first place from IIM Bangalore which had topped last year. All top three positions in NIRF Ranking 2020 have gone to IIMs with IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta placed second and third.

IIMs dominate the top 8 ranks of the NIRF Ranking with IIM Lucknow and IIM Kharagpur holding down the fourth and fifth positions respectively. All the 13 IIMs in the country are in the top 21 rankings.

This year, 5805 institutions are participating in nine categories of ranking. MHRD launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, in 2015. The first rankings were published in 2016. NIRF rankings are based on five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The top 25 MBA institutes in the NIRF Ranking 2020 are:

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Ahmedababad Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bangalore Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Indian Institute of Management Indore Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur Management Development Institute, Gurugram Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Management Udaipur S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research Indian Institute of Management Raipur Indian Institute of Management Ranchi Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad



