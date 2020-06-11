  • Home
NIRF India Rankings 2020 for top universities in India will be announced today by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). This year, rankings have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 8:23 am IST | Source: Careers360

NIRF India Rankings 2020 To Be Announced Today
Image credit: IIT Delhi Website
New Delhi:

National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, ranking for top universities and institutes in India will be declared today, June 11, at 12 pm, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced. NIRF 2020 ranking has been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, NIRF rankings were announced on April 8 by President Ram Nath Kovind. NIRF rankings 2020 will be announced for nine categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, and Law.

Along with MHRD rankings, the ministry will also announce Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements, or ARIIA, rankings. ARIIA rankings were introduced for the first time in 2019. Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, topped AIIRA rankings last year. IIT Madras also topped in the overall rankings.

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, or IISc Bangalore, was titled best university and Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, or IIM Bangalore was the best institute in the Management category in last year’s rankings.

Jamia Hamdard, Delhi was ranked the best Pharmacy institute; and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS Delhi, was ranked as the best institute for medical.

The National Law School of India University, or NLSIU, Bengaluru was the best Law institute and IIT Kharagpur was the best institute for Architecture, according to 2019 NIRF India rankings.

