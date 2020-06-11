Image credit: Wikimedia Commons AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college

AIIMS, or All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi has topped the fifth edition of the NIRF Ranking 2020 for medical colleges released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. The top three medical colleges for the year 2020, remains the same as last year with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore) in second and third place respectively. Last year’s NIRF ranking for Medical colleges, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh had come second in the rankings followed by Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore), Tamil Nadu to complete the top three.

This year, 5805 institutions are participating in nine categories of ranking and for the first time Dental college rankings are also released. NIRF Ranking was launched by MHRD in 2015 and the first ranking list was published in 2015.The rankings are based on five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity,and perception.

NIRF rankings are usually announced in the first week of April but got delayed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

NIRF Ranking 2020: The top 3 medical colleges are given below



All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore)