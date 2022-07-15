NIRF India Ranks 2022: AIIMS Delhi Best Medical College, Jamia Hamdard Tops In Pharmacy

NIRF India 2022 ranks released for 11 categories

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has been ranked the best medical institute in India followed by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Institute and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh at second and Christian Medical College at the third ranks. The rankings by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15. While Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai and Jamia Hamdard New Delhi has bagged the top ranks from Dental and Pharmacy categories. NIRF LIVE UPDATES 2022

NIRF India Ranking 2022 takes into consideration Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices,Graduation Outcomes,Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception as parameters.

As many as 7,254 institutes have participated for the NIRF ranking 2022 this year. The number of participants in NIRF India ranking saw an increase of 20% this year as compared to 2019’s edition.

NIRF India rankings 2022 has been announced for eleven categories including University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Dental and Law.