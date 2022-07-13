NIRF Rankings 2022 On July 15; This Is How Institutes, Colleges Will Be Ranked

NIRF India rankings 2022 on July 15

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on July 15. NIRF Rankings will rank universities and institutes in India. NIRF India Rankings 2022 will be announced for ten categories -- Overall, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Colleges, Architecture, Law, Medical, Dental and Research.

The NIRF India ranking parameters differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The weighted average for each of the categories however differs with categories.

According to official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated last year in the sixth edition of NIRF Rankings.

Last year in NIRF Rankings 2021, IIT Madras was placed as the best institute in the Overall and Engineering category. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second place, while AIIMS Delhi was ranked the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Roorkee was the best in the Architecture category.