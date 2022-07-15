NIRF India Rankings 2022: IISc Bengaluru Tops In University Category; Check List Of Top 10 Universities Here

NIRF India Rankings 2022: Check list of top 10 universities

NIRF India Rankings 2022: The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been released today, July 15. The NIRF India Rankings 2022 has been announced for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. According to the NIRF Ranking 2022, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been declared as the top Indian university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE Updates

With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so have the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to eleven last year.

NIRF India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Universities

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi Jadavpur University, Kolkata Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Calcutta University, Kolkata Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

