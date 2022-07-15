  • Home
NIRF India Rankings 2022: IISc Bengaluru Tops In University Category; Check List Of Top 10 Universities Here

NIRF India Rankings 2022: According to the NIRF Ranking 2022, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been declared as the top Indian university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 11:56 am IST
NIRF India Rankings 2022: Check list of top 10 universities
NIRF India Rankings 2022: Check list of top 10 universities

NIRF India Rankings 2022: The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been released today, July 15. The NIRF India Rankings 2022 has been announced for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. According to the NIRF Ranking 2022, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been declared as the top Indian university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE Updates

ALSO READ | NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Tops In Overall Category

With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so have the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to eleven last year.

NIRF India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Universities

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi
  3. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi
  4. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
  5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
  6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
  7. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
  8. Calcutta University, Kolkata
  9. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
  10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

The India Ranking 2022 parameters and the weighted averages adopted to derive the rankings differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and

