NIRF India Rankings 2021 Tomorrow; This Is How Colleges, Institutes Will Be Ranked

NIRF Rankings 2021 will be announced tomorrow

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to rank top universities and institutes in India will be declared on tomorrow, September 9 at 12 noon. The NIRF India Ranking 2021 will be released by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan virtually. NIRF India Rankings 2021 will be announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The parameters and the weightages adopted to derive at the NIRF India rankings for differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

To rank colleges and institutes, NIRF adopts these parameters:

Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR)

Research and Professional Practice (RP)

Graduation Outcomes (GO)

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

Peer Perception

Last year in NIRF Rankings 2020, IIT Madras was placed as the best institute in the Overall and Engineering category. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second place, while Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences was the best Dental college, AIIMS Delhi, the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Kharagpur was the best in the Architecture category.