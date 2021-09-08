  • Home
  • Education
  • NIRF India Rankings 2021 Tomorrow; This Is How Colleges, Institutes Will Be Ranked

NIRF India Rankings 2021 Tomorrow; This Is How Colleges, Institutes Will Be Ranked

NIRF India Rankings 2021 will be announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 8, 2021 7:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Ahead Of College Reopening In Kerala, Education Minister To Convene Meeting With Principals On September 10
DU Makes It Compulsory For All Students To Plant Trees From This Session
Kerala Higher Educational Institutions To Open From October 4: Pinarayi Vijayan
NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister To Release India Rankings 2021 On September 9
JNUSU Members Stage Protest Demanding Reopening Of Campus, Hostel Accommodation
Delhi University To Reopen In Phases From September 15
NIRF India Rankings 2021 Tomorrow; This Is How Colleges, Institutes Will Be Ranked
NIRF Rankings 2021 will be announced tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to rank top universities and institutes in India will be declared on tomorrow, September 9 at 12 noon. The NIRF India Ranking 2021 will be released by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan virtually. NIRF India Rankings 2021 will be announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The parameters and the weightages adopted to derive at the NIRF India rankings for differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

To rank colleges and institutes, NIRF adopts these parameters:

  • Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR)

  • Research and Professional Practice (RP)

  • Graduation Outcomes (GO)

  • Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

  • Peer Perception

Last year in NIRF Rankings 2020, IIT Madras was placed as the best institute in the Overall and Engineering category. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second place, while Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences was the best Dental college, AIIMS Delhi, the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Kharagpur was the best in the Architecture category.

Click here for more Education News
NIRF India Ranking
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: NTA Score Expected Soon, Cutoff, Merit List
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: NTA Score Expected Soon, Cutoff, Merit List
IGNOU Extends Assignment Validity Period For Management Courses
IGNOU Extends Assignment Validity Period For Management Courses
Ahead Of College Reopening In Kerala, Education Minister To Convene Meeting With Principals On September 10
Ahead Of College Reopening In Kerala, Education Minister To Convene Meeting With Principals On September 10
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit Cards Released; Direct Links Here
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit Cards Released; Direct Links Here
First Batch Of Girl Cadets Take Admission In Sainik School Kazhakootam
First Batch Of Girl Cadets Take Admission In Sainik School Kazhakootam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................