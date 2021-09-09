NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings Today

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which lists top universities and colleges in India will be released today, September 9. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will e-release NIRF India Rankings 2021 at 12 noon. The NIRF India Ranking 2021 will be announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The NIRF India Ranking parameters and the weighted averages adopted to derive the rankings differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so have the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to nine in 2019.

