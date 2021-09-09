Search
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Education
  • NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings Today
Live

NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings Today

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will e-release NIRF India Rankings 2021 at 12 noon. NIRF Rankings lists top universities and colleges in India.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 7:51 am IST
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings Today
Dharmendra Pradhan will e-release NIRF India Rankings today
New Delhi:

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which lists top universities and colleges in India will be released today, September 9. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will e-release NIRF India Rankings 2021 at 12 noon. The NIRF India Ranking 2021 will be announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The NIRF India Ranking parameters and the weighted averages adopted to derive the rankings differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so have the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to nine in 2019.

Follow NIRF 2021 Live Updates Here:

Live updates

The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

07:51 AM IST Sept. 9, 2021

NIRF Ranking 2021: Date, Time

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will announced the NIRF Ranking 2021 today at 12 pm. The release will be online for the second time, due to the pandemic. 

Click here for more Education News

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings 2021 Today
Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings 2021 Today
IP University Postpones CET As It Coincides With NEET 2021
IP University Postpones CET As It Coincides With NEET 2021
Final Year Students To Get Inoculated Before Entering College: Kerala Health Minister
Final Year Students To Get Inoculated Before Entering College: Kerala Health Minister
Delhi Government Issues SOPs For Reopening Of Industrial Training Institutes
Delhi Government Issues SOPs For Reopening Of Industrial Training Institutes
Virtual JNU Convocation On September 30 With Union Education Minister As Chief Guest
Virtual JNU Convocation On September 30 With Union Education Minister As Chief Guest
NIRF India Rankings 2021 Tomorrow; This Is How Colleges, Institutes Will Be Ranked
NIRF India Rankings 2021 Tomorrow; This Is How Colleges, Institutes Will Be Ranked

LATEST NEWS

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected Soon
Sep 9, 2021
Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings 2021 Today
Sep 9, 2021
IP University Postpones CET As It Coincides With NEET 2021
Sep 9, 2021
Final Year Students To Get Inoculated Before Entering College: Kerala Health Minister
Sep 8, 2021
Live | JEE Main Result 4th Attempt 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA Score Expected Soon, Date & Time, Cutoff, Merit List
Sep 8, 2021

Top Exams

Top Courses

Top Colleges

Popular Universities

Resources