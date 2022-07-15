  • Home
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 9:06 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to rank India’s top colleges and universities will be released today, July 15. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India Ranks 2022 today at 11 am. NIRF India Rankings 2022 is set to be announced for ten categories -- Overall, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Colleges, Architecture, Law, Medical, Dental and Research. CUET UG 2022 Live: Common University Entrance Test Begins

According to NIRF India website, the broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

Last year in the NIRF India Rankings, IIT Madras bagged the best institute position in the Overall and Engineering categories. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one, while AIIMS Delhi was ranked the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Roorkee was the best in the Architecture category.

Live updates

09:06 AM IST
July 15, 2022

NIRF 2022 Release Date

The NIRF 2022 release date is today, July 15.



08:57 AM IST
July 15, 2022

Top Universities In India NIRF From Last Year

Last Year’s NIRF Rankings: University Category

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi

  3. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi

  4. Calcutta University Kolkata

  5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

08:41 AM IST
July 15, 2022

NIRF India Ranks Today

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today, July 15, at 11 AM. Read More

