NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE: Dharmendra Pradhan To Announce List Of Top Colleges Today
NIRF India Rankings 2022: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India Ranks 2022 today at 11 am.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to rank India’s top colleges and universities will be released today, July 15. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India Ranks 2022 today at 11 am. NIRF India Rankings 2022 is set to be announced for ten categories -- Overall, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Colleges, Architecture, Law, Medical, Dental and Research. CUET UG 2022 Live: Common University Entrance Test Begins
According to NIRF India website, the broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.
Last year in the NIRF India Rankings, IIT Madras bagged the best institute position in the Overall and Engineering categories. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one, while AIIMS Delhi was ranked the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Roorkee was the best in the Architecture category.
NIRF 2022 Release Date
The NIRF 2022 release date is today, July 15.
Top Universities In India NIRF From Last Year
Last Year’s NIRF Rankings: University Category
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi
Calcutta University Kolkata
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
NIRF India Ranks Today
The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today, July 15, at 11 AM. Read More