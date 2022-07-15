NIRF India ranks today; Live updates here

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to rank India’s top colleges and universities will be released today, July 15. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India Ranks 2022 today at 11 am. NIRF India Rankings 2022 is set to be announced for ten categories -- Overall, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Colleges, Architecture, Law, Medical, Dental and Research. CUET UG 2022 Live: Common University Entrance Test Begins

According to NIRF India website, the broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

Last year in the NIRF India Rankings, IIT Madras bagged the best institute position in the Overall and Engineering categories. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one, while AIIMS Delhi was ranked the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Roorkee was the best in the Architecture category.