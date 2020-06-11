Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In NIRF 2020 India Ranking

Jamia Hamdard, a deemed-to-be university in Delhi, has been ranked the best pharmacy institute in the country. The Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF 2020 ranking today. Panjab University in Chandigarh and NIPER Mohali occupy the next two positions in this year’s rankings with each of the top three institutions retaining their positions in the 2019’s edition of NIRF India Ranking.

This year, 5,805 institutes had submitted their information for NIRF ranking 2020. In allied fields, AIIMS Delhi has been judged the top medical college in the country and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi, the best dental college.

The parameters for NIRF India Ranking 2020 include Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices,Graduation Outcomes,Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.

NIRF India rankings 2020 has been announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Dental and Law. Apart from these, MHRD has also released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement, or ARIIA rankings, for institutions promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The top 10 Pharmacy colleges as per the NIRF Ranking 2020 are:

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Panjab University, Chandigarh National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Mohali, Mohali Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad, Hyderabad Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore