NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India

National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, ranking 2020 were released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday. NIRF India Ranking 2020 is the fifth edition of the ranking system launched in 2015.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 2:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In NIRF 2020 India Ranking
New Delhi:

Jamia Hamdard, a deemed-to-be university in Delhi, has been ranked the best pharmacy institute in the country. The Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF 2020 ranking today. Panjab University in Chandigarh and NIPER Mohali occupy the next two positions in this year’s rankings with each of the top three institutions retaining their positions in the 2019’s edition of NIRF India Ranking.

This year, 5,805 institutes had submitted their information for NIRF ranking 2020. In allied fields, AIIMS Delhi has been judged the top medical college in the country and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi, the best dental college.

The parameters for NIRF India Ranking 2020 include Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices,Graduation Outcomes,Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.

NIRF India rankings 2020 has been announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Dental and Law. Apart from these, MHRD has also released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement, or ARIIA rankings, for institutions promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The top 10 Pharmacy colleges as per the NIRF Ranking 2020 are:

  1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

  2. Panjab University, Chandigarh

  3. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Mohali, Mohali

  4. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

  5. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad, Hyderabad

  6. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

  7. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi

  8. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

  9. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

  10. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

