  • Home
  • Education
  • NIRF India 2022 Rankings: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities Here

NIRF India 2022 Rankings: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities Here

NIRF Ranks 2022: The seventh edition of NIRF rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 2:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Announce NIRF Ranking 2022 Today
IIT Madras 59th Convocation: Over 2,000 Students Awarded Degrees
HSEE 2022: IIT Madras Issues Humanities And Social Sciences Entrance Exam Admit Card
IIT Madras Partners With JK Fenner To Develop Biodegradable Alternatives To Rubber Products
IIT Madras: 100% MBA Students Placed; Average Salary Rs 16.66 Lakh
IIT Madras To Launch New MA Programmes In Development Studies, English, Economics
NIRF India 2022 Rankings: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities Here
NIRF India ranks: List of top colleges
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been placed in rank 1 in the educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has bagged the top spot in the university category, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The seventh edition of NIRF rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15. NIRF Ranks 2022 LIVE

While in the overall category, IIT Madras bags the tops position followed by IISc Bengaluru at second spot and IIT Bombay at the third.

Among the NIRF India Universities category, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia at second and third positions respectively.

IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

NIRF India Ranks 2022: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities

Here’s List Of Top Pharmacy Colleges

  1. Jamia Hamdard

  2. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

  3. Panjab University

  4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

  5. Birla Institute of Technology and Science - Pilani

  6. JSS College of Pharmacy

  7. Institute of Chemical Technology

  8. JSS College of Pharmacy

  9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

  10. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranks 2022: Top Medical Colleges

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

  3. Christian Medical College

  4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

  5. Banaras Hindu University

  6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

  7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

  8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

  9. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Management Colleges

  1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

  2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

  3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

  4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

  5. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

  6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

  7. Indian Institute of Management Indore

  8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

  9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering

  10. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

NIRF Ranks 2022: Engineering Colleges

  1. IIT Madras

  2. IIT Delhi

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Kanpur

  5. IIT Kharagpur

  6. IIT Roorkee

  7. IIT Guwahati

  8. NIT Tiruchirapalli

  9. IIT Hyderabad

  10. NIT Surathkal

NIRF India Ranks 2022: Overall Category

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

  2. Indian Institute of Science

  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

  5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

  6. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

  7. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

  8. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

  9. All India Institute of Medical Sciences

  10. Jawaharlal Nehru University

Click here for more Education News
NIRF rank
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE: IIT Madras Tops Once Again In Overall Category
Live | NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE: IIT Madras Tops Once Again In Overall Category
CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Begins; Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Centre Change To Get Another Chance
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Begins; Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Centre Change To Get Another Chance
Odisha Gears Up To Administer Covid-19 Booster With Focus On Colleges
Odisha Gears Up To Administer Covid-19 Booster With Focus On Colleges
CUET UG 2022: Candidates Missed Exams Over Last-Minute Changes In Exam Centres
CUET UG 2022: Candidates Missed Exams Over Last-Minute Changes In Exam Centres
TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link To Download Admit Card
TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link To Download Admit Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................