NIRF India 2022 Rankings: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities Here
NIRF Ranks 2022: The seventh edition of NIRF rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been placed in rank 1 in the educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has bagged the top spot in the university category, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The seventh edition of NIRF rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15. NIRF Ranks 2022 LIVE
While in the overall category, IIT Madras bags the tops position followed by IISc Bengaluru at second spot and IIT Bombay at the third.
Among the NIRF India Universities category, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia at second and third positions respectively.
IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.
Here’s List Of Top Pharmacy Colleges
Jamia Hamdard
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
Panjab University
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
Birla Institute of Technology and Science - Pilani
JSS College of Pharmacy
Institute of Chemical Technology
JSS College of Pharmacy
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad
NIRF Ranks 2022: Top Medical Colleges
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Christian Medical College
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Banaras Hindu University
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Management Colleges
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management Indore
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
National Institute of Industrial Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
NIRF Ranks 2022: Engineering Colleges
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
NIT Tiruchirapalli
IIT Hyderabad
NIT Surathkal
NIRF India Ranks 2022: Overall Category
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Indian Institute of Science
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Jawaharlal Nehru University