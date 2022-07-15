NIRF India 2022 Rankings: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities Here

NIRF India ranks: List of top colleges

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been placed in rank 1 in the educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has bagged the top spot in the university category, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The seventh edition of NIRF rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15. NIRF Ranks 2022 LIVE

While in the overall category, IIT Madras bags the tops position followed by IISc Bengaluru at second spot and IIT Bombay at the third.

Among the NIRF India Universities category, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia at second and third positions respectively.

IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

NIRF India Ranks 2022: List Of All Top Colleges, Universities

Here’s List Of Top Pharmacy Colleges

Jamia Hamdard National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad Panjab University National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali Birla Institute of Technology and Science - Pilani JSS College of Pharmacy Institute of Chemical Technology JSS College of Pharmacy Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranks 2022: Top Medical Colleges

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Christian Medical College National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Banaras Hindu University Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Management Colleges

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Indian Institute of Management Indore Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) National Institute of Industrial Engineering Indian Institute of Technology Madras

NIRF Ranks 2022: Engineering Colleges

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati NIT Tiruchirapalli IIT Hyderabad NIT Surathkal

NIRF India Ranks 2022: Overall Category