NIRF College Rankings 2022: Miranda House Retains Top Position; List Of Top 10 Colleges In India

NIRF Rankings 2022: This year, five out of 10 colleges in the college category are from the University of Delhi. According to NIRF Rankings 2022, Miranda House, New Delhi has been declared as the top Indian college.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 12:31 pm IST
NIRF College Rankings 2022: Miranda House retains top position

NIRF Rankings 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF India Ranking 2022 today, July 15. This year, five out of 10 colleges in the college category are from the University of Delhi. According to NIRF Rankings 2022, Miranda House, New Delhi has been declared as the top Indian college followed by Hindu College and Presidency College, Chennai. NIRF Rankings 2022 Live Updates

The rankings have been announced for eleven categories including Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. The NIRF was approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in 2015. The first NIRF rankings were announced in 2016.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top 10 Colleges In India

  1. Miranda House, New Delhi
  2. Hindu College, New Delhi
  3. Presidency College, Chennai
  4. Loyola College, Chennai
  5. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
  6. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
  7. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
  8. St Xavier's College, Kolkata
  9. Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
  10. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
