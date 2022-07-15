NIRF College Rankings 2022: Miranda House Retains Top Position; List Of Top 10 Colleges In India

NIRF College Rankings 2022: Miranda House retains top position

NIRF Rankings 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF India Ranking 2022 today, July 15. This year, five out of 10 colleges in the college category are from the University of Delhi. According to NIRF Rankings 2022, Miranda House, New Delhi has been declared as the top Indian college followed by Hindu College and Presidency College, Chennai. NIRF Rankings 2022 Live Updates

ALSO READ | NIRF India Rankings 2022: IISc Bengaluru Tops In University Category; Check List Of Top 10 Universities Here

The rankings have been announced for eleven categories including Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. The NIRF was approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in 2015. The first NIRF rankings were announced in 2016.

ALSO READ | NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Tops In Overall Category

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top 10 Colleges In India