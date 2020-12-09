NIRDPR Invites Online Applications For Diploma Programmes; Apply At Admissions.nirdpr.org.in

NIRDPR Invites Online Applications For Diploma Programmes

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) started online applications for admission to the third batch of the distance-mode diploma programmes of Panchayati Raj Governance and Rural Development (DP-PRGRD), today, December 9. The students can fill up the online form at the institute's official website, admissions.nirdpr.org.in.

The last date for submission of online applications is January 15, 2021. The cost of the application form is Rs 500 for unreserved categories. The candidates must have a graduate degree from a UGC-recognised university to be eligible.

The DP-PRGRD is a 12-month diploma programme commencing from February, 2021. It is divided into two semesters, with first semester focussing on democratic decentralisation, local governance and Panchayati management and second Semester focussing on sustainable development, leadership development and governance in scheduled areas.

The students will be required to submit a project work upon completion of the course.

The course fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 10,000 that can be submitted in two installments at the commencement of each semester.

Candidates can refer to the official website of NIRDPR for further information. They can also contact Assistant Professor and Coordinator for the program at dec.nird@gov.in.