NIPER JEE 2022 Result Declared, How To Check

NIPER JEE 2022 result available at niperhyd.aptonline.in

NIPER JEE 2022 Result: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has declared the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) results 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the NIPER JEE masters examination can check their results on the official website of NIPER Hyderabad at niperhyd.ac.in. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Released

NIPER JEE exam 2022 was held as a computer-based test (CBT) on June 12. NIPER JEE 2022 scorecards contain details of candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, reporting time, etc.

NIPER JEE 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of NIPER-- niperhyd.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NIPER JEE 2022 Results: Download Masters Rank Card’. A new page will open Click on the ‘Download Masters Rank Card’ tab Feed in your credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button The result will be displayed on the screen Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

NIPER JEE exam is being conducted for admission to 968 Master in Pharmacy and 180 PhD seats in NIPER Joint Entrance Exam participating institutes.