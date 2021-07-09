NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock NIPER JEE result 2021 announced for masters programme

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Hyderabad (NIPER ) has announced the result for NIPER 2021 masters programme. All those who have appeared for the NIPER JEE masters examination can check their results on the official website of NIPER Hyderabad at niperhyd.ac.in. The schedule for online admission counselling will be announced shortly on our website.

NIPER JCC 2021 has released the all India merit list based on the scores obtained by the candidates in NIPER JEE 2021 conducted online on July 7, 2021. “The qualifying rank has been based on self-declared category by the candidate,” the institute said.

“Instances of incorrect information provided by the candidate if detected at any stage would lead to disqualification,” it added.

All the results permission to appear in online counselling of NIPER JEE 2021 are provisional and are subject to final production of original documents at the time of reporting at the allotted NIPER.

Direct link to check NIPER JEE 2021 masters results

NIPER JEE 2021 Result: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to check result for NIPER JEE 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIPER-- niperhyd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NIPER JEE 2021 Results: Download Masters Rank Card’.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the ‘Download Masters Rank Card’ tab

Step 5: Feed in your credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference