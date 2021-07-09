  • Home
  • Education
  • NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link

NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Hyderabad (NIPER ) has announced the result for NIPER 2021 masters programme.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 9, 2021 9:45 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NIPER Extends Last Date To Submit JEE Application Form Till May 15
Pharmacy: Know About Top Entrance Examinations In India
NIPER JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exam In September, Details Here
KEAM 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main, New Date Later
Assam Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12 Certificates, Marksheets To Be Considered Valid
Justice Rajan Panel Has No Jurisdiction To Decide On NEET: Centre To Madras High Court
NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link
NIPER JEE result 2021 announced for masters programme
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Hyderabad (NIPER ) has announced the result for NIPER 2021 masters programme. All those who have appeared for the NIPER JEE masters examination can check their results on the official website of NIPER Hyderabad at niperhyd.ac.in. The schedule for online admission counselling will be announced shortly on our website.

NIPER JCC 2021 has released the all India merit list based on the scores obtained by the candidates in NIPER JEE 2021 conducted online on July 7, 2021. “The qualifying rank has been based on self-declared category by the candidate,” the institute said.

“Instances of incorrect information provided by the candidate if detected at any stage would lead to disqualification,” it added.

All the results permission to appear in online counselling of NIPER JEE 2021 are provisional and are subject to final production of original documents at the time of reporting at the allotted NIPER.

Direct link to check NIPER JEE 2021 masters results

NIPER JEE 2021 Result: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to check result for NIPER JEE 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIPER-- niperhyd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NIPER JEE 2021 Results: Download Masters Rank Card’.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the ‘Download Masters Rank Card’ tab

Step 5: Feed in your credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Click here for more Education News
NIPER
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AICTE, DRDO Launch MTech Programme In Defence Technology
AICTE, DRDO Launch MTech Programme In Defence Technology
KEAM 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main, New Date Later
KEAM 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main, New Date Later
Assam Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12 Certificates, Marksheets To Be Considered Valid
Assam Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12 Certificates, Marksheets To Be Considered Valid
It Will Be 'Union' Not 'Central Government' In Textbooks, Says Tamil Nadu Educational Body Chief
It Will Be 'Union' Not 'Central Government' In Textbooks, Says Tamil Nadu Educational Body Chief
Justice Rajan Panel Has No Jurisdiction To Decide On NEET: Centre To Madras High Court
Justice Rajan Panel Has No Jurisdiction To Decide On NEET: Centre To Madras High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................