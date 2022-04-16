Image credit: Shutterstock NIPER JEE 2022: Application invited for masters, PhD programmes.

NIPER JEE 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has invited applications for postgraduate, PhD, and Integrated PG-PhD courses. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website- niperhyd.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is May 3, 2022. The NIPER Hyderabad will release admit cards for the entrance exam on May 16.

The NIPER Joint Entrance Examination 2022 will be conducted as a computer-based test on May 12. The final result for the NIPER masters exam will be released on June 21 while the final result for PhD courses will be declared on July 5 and the NIPER Hyderabad will announce the final result for Integrated PG-PhD courses on June 25.

How To Apply For NIPER JEE 2022:

Visit the official website-- niperhyd.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the "NIPER 2022" link.

Pay the application fee.

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.

Download and take a printout for future references.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NPIER-- niperhyd.ac.in.