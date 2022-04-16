  • Home
  • Education
  • NIPER JEE 2022: Application Process Underway For Masters, PhD Courses At Niperhyd.ac.in

NIPER JEE 2022: Application Process Underway For Masters, PhD Courses At Niperhyd.ac.in

NIPER JEE 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad has invited applications for postgraduate, PhD, and Integrated PG-PhD courses.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 16, 2022 4:40 pm IST
Careers In Space Sciences View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link
NIPER Extends Last Date To Submit JEE Application Form Till May 15
Pharmacy: Know About Top Entrance Examinations In India
NIPER JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exam In September, Details Here
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in
NIPER JEE 2022: Application Process Underway For Masters, PhD Courses At Niperhyd.ac.in
NIPER JEE 2022: Application invited for masters, PhD programmes.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIPER JEE 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has invited applications for postgraduate, PhD, and Integrated PG-PhD courses. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website- niperhyd.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is May 3, 2022. The NIPER Hyderabad will release admit cards for the entrance exam on May 16.

The NIPER Joint Entrance Examination 2022 will be conducted as a computer-based test on May 12. The final result for the NIPER masters exam will be released on June 21 while the final result for PhD courses will be declared on July 5 and the NIPER Hyderabad will announce the final result for Integrated PG-PhD courses on June 25.

How To Apply For NIPER JEE 2022:

  • Visit the official website-- niperhyd.ac.in.
  • On the homepage click on the "NIPER 2022" link.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NPIER-- niperhyd.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
NIPER
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here
IIT Jodhpur To Organise Open House
IIT Jodhpur To Organise Open House "IIT Padhaaro" To Showcase Scientific, Engineering Capacities
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in
Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Released At Samastha.in; Here's How To Check
Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Released At Samastha.in; Here's How To Check
CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely By Tomorrow At Cisce.org; Check Details
CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely By Tomorrow At Cisce.org; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................