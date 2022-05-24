NIPER JEE 2022: Last Date To Apply For Masters, PhD Courses Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NIPER JEE 2022 registration ends tomorrow

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad will close the application process for postgraduate, PhD, and Integrated PG-PhD courses on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Candidates who are yet to submit the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE) 2022 application form can visit the official website- niperhyd.ac.in. The NIPER JEE registration form 2022 can be submitted by 11:59 pm tomorrow, after that, it will not be accepted.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of the NIPER JEE form was May 3. The NIPER JEE 2022 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

NIPER JEE 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official website-- niperhyd.ac.in.

Click on the "NIPER 2022" link.

Pay the application fee.

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.

Download and take a printout for future references.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NPIER-- niperhyd.ac.in.