NIPER JEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download

NIPER JEE Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download the NIPER JEE hall tickets through the official website-- niperhyd.ac.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 4:54 pm IST

NIPER JEE 2022 admit card issued at niperhyd.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIPER JEE Admit Card 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has issued the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE) 2022 admit card. The NIPER JEE 2022 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) on June 12. Candidates can download the NIPER JEE hall tickets through the official website-- niperhyd.ac.in.

The NIPER JEE 2022 hall tickets have mention of details like candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, reporting time, etc. Candidates must carefully read and adhere to the guidelines mentioned in the admit card of NIPER JEE.

ALSO READ | NATA 2022 Admit Card Today At Nata.in; How To Download

NIPER JEE Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  • Visit the official website- niperhyd.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'NIPER JEE 2022' tab
  • Now, click on the 'Download hall tickets' option
  • Enter your registration number, payment reference ID, mobile number and date of birth
  • NIPER JEE admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download the NIPER JEE 2022 hall ticket and take a printout.

NIPER JEE exam will be conducted for admission to 968 Master in Pharmacy and 180 PhD seats in NIPER Joint Entrance Exam participating institutes.

The NIPER masters final result will be announced on June 21, while the final result for NIPER PhD courses will be declared on July 5. The NIPER Hyderabad will declare the Integrated PG-PhD final results on June 25.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NPIER-- niperhyd.ac.in.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Joint Entrance Exam

