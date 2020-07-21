Image credit: Shutterstock NIPER JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exam In September, Details Here

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad, has announced the new exam date for its Joint Entrance Examination-- NIPER JEE. According to the official information, the new NIPER JEE 2020 date is September 28. The entrance exam was previously scheduled to be conducted in July.

Earlier, NIPER Ahmedabad had postponed the exam from June 14 to July 25, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest notice, NIPER JEE 2020 will now be held in September.

The authorities have asked candidates to visit the official website, niperahm.ac.in, frequently for further updates.

NIPER JEE is a national level entrenched exam for admission to NIPER institutes in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajiput, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Raebareli, and SAS Nagar.

The exam is conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The two-hour paper will have 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. 0.25 mark is deductible for each wrong attempt.

Through NIPER JEE 2020, admission will be given to 820 seats in Masters in Pharmacy (MPharm), Masters of Science (MS Pharm), Masters of Technology (MTech Pharm) and PhD programmes.