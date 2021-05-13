NIPER Hyderabad Postpones Pharmaceutical Joint Entrance Exam

  • Home
The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has postponed the joint entrance examination until further notice. The exam was scheduled for June 5. The last date to fill the application forms has been extended till May 31.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 13, 2021 1:31 pm IST

NIPER 2021 gets postponed
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has postponed the joint entrance examination until further notice. The exam was scheduled for June 5. The last date to fill the application forms has been extended till May 31. The candidates can apply at niperhyd.ac.in. The revised dates for the exam will also be announced on the website.

NIPER 2021 will be conducted for admissions to 968 Master in Pharmacy (MPharm) and 180 PhD programmes.

Steps To Apply For NIPERJEE 2021

The pharmaceutical candidates can visit the website and access the online NIPER application form.

Step 1 Visit the official website niperhyd.ac.in

Step 2 Click on NIPERJEE application form and fill in details including degree roll number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID,

course applying for and category

Step 3 Submit the online application fee of Rs 3,000.

Step 4 Check the application fee status

Step 5 Download NIPERJEE application form

NIPERJEE Exam Pattern

NIPER will be a computer-based examination to be held for a duration of 2 hours. There will be a total of 200 multiple-choice questions. One mark will be awarded for each correct response, while 0.25 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

NIPERJEE application date was earlier extended till May 15.

