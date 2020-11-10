  • Home
NIPER Hyderabad Celebrates Its 14th Foundation Day Virtually

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, celebrated its 14th Foundation Day today, November 10.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020

New Delhi:

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, celebrated its 14th Foundation Day today, November 10. On this occasion, the chief guests were VK Saraswat, Padma Bhushan, Member, NITI Aayog, Chancellor, JNU and Former DG, DRDO. Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, Chairperson, BIRAC, attended virtually as a guest of honour.

The Director of NIPER Hyderabad, Shashi Bala Singh, welcomed all the guests as she presented a report on the institution’s journey and achievements so far. Institute’s Annual Report 2019-20 was also released by the chief guest.

Ms Swarup while attending the 14th Foundation Day virtually brought focus on the importance of the Pharma sector, current growth in research and development and its translation. She further stressed on the importance of NIPER and similar research institutes in contributing towards the healthcare sector during the crisis.

In his address, Mr Saraswat said that bright pharmaceutical professionals will have an important role in the healthcare industry at a world level. Indian Pharmaceutical Institutes and Industries have played a critical role in the global Pharma market, he added. He also shed light on Pharma 4.0 for making India self-reliant in dealing with the transformation from data to knowledge, understanding and wisdom.

