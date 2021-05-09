  • Home
NIPER Extends Last Date To Submit JEE Application Form Till May 15

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad has extended the last date to submit the application form for the joint entrance examination also called as NIPERJEE 2021. The candidates can apply at niperhyd.ac.in till May 15.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 9, 2021 9:27 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad has extended the last date to submit the application form for the joint entrance examination also called as NIPERJEE 2021. The candidates can apply at niperhyd.ac.in till May 15. The entrance exam will be conducted on June 5. The NIPERJEE application fee will be Rs 3,000.

NIPERJEE will be conducted for admissions to 968 Master in Pharmacy (MPharm) and 180 PhD programmes.

Steps to fill NIPERJEE 2021 application form

Step 1 Visit the official website niperhyd.ac.in

Step 2 Click on ‘apply online’ link and fill up online form with personal and educational details

Step 3 Pay online NIPERJEE 2021 application fee

Step 4 Know the status of application fee by entering the registered mobile number

Step 5 Download the submitted application form for future reference

What After NIPER 2021 Registration

Once the registration for NIPER will be over, the authorities will be releasing the admit cards at the website. The candidates will have to carry their admit cards to the exam centres.

The entrance exam will be of two hours in which the candidates will have to solve 200 questions for MPharm and 170 questions for PhD programmes.

