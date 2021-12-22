NIOS Vocational, D El Ed Theory Exam Dates Out; Direct Link To Download Time Table

Hall tickets for NIOS exams will be available for download from December 24 (representational)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced theory exam dates for Vocational and D El Ed courses. The exams will be conducted from January 3 to 12 at test centres across the country. Date sheets are available on nios.ac.in and voc.nios.ac.in.

Hall tickets for NIOS exams will be available for download from December 24.

“The NIOS Theory Exam for January 2022 for Vocational Courses and D. El. Ed. (Offline J & K) is scheduled from 3rd January 2022 to 12th January 2022. The date sheet of Theory Exam is available on NIOS website http://nios.ac.in & http://voc.nios.ac.in,” the institute tweeted on December 21.

Results of these exams are likely to be declared eight to 10 weeks after the last date of the examination, the NIOS said. Results will be available on nios.ac.in.

“Copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the accredited vocational institutions immediately after the declaration of results. The marks statements and passing certificates of the candidates will be made available through the concerned AVI,” the institute said.

NIOS D El Ed, Vocational Theory Exam Date Sheets

NIOS is an open school that offers courses up to pre-degree level. Learners can enroll for the Open Basic Education (OBE) programme, Secondary Education Course, Senior Secondary Education Course, Vocational Education Courses/Programmes and Life Enrichment Programmes.