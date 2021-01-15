NIOS Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 Exams

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for January-February 2021 exams on its official website nios.ac.in. Students will have to enter their credentials to access the admit card. They must carry the NIOS 2021 admit cards to gain entry into the examination halls. Only those who have submitted the examination fee for the January/February will be able to access the admit card. Separate NIOS admit cards 2021 have been released for both practical and theory papers. The admit cards for practical exams were released on January 10.

Those students who have not provided their photo along with the NIOS 2021 application form will have to contact their regional centre to receive their admit cards. NIOS Classes 10, 12 practical exams are underway while the theory exams are yet to begin.

Steps to download NIOS 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website nios.ac.in

NIOS hall ticket window for practical and theory exams will be opened on the screen.

Enter the enrollment number and hall ticket type.

Now, click on the ‘submit’ button.

NIOS hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it in PDF format and save it for future use.

The NIOS has also provided a separate set of instructions to be followed as part of the COVID-19 protocol on its website. The students must follow those before entering into the exam hall.