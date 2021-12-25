NIOS Public Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Released For D El Ed, Vocational Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock NIOS public exam 2022 admit card released (representational)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released January 2022 public exams of Vocational and D El Ed offline (J&K) courses. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites of the institute. The exams will be conducted from January 3 to 12, 2022 at test centres across the country.

“Hall ticket for public exams of Vocation al courses and D. El. Ed offline (J&K) for Jan 2022 is now available....” the institute tweeted.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2022 Public Exam: Direct Link

For more exam related information, learners can visit nios.ac.in and voc.nios.ac.in.

Results of these exams are likely to be declared eight to 10 weeks after the last date of the examination, the institute said. Results will be available on nios.ac.in.

“Copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the accredited vocational institutions immediately after the declaration of results. The marks statements and passing certificates of the candidates will be made available through the concerned AVI,” the institute said.

Check NIOS D El Ed, Vocational Theory Exam Date Sheets

How To Download NIOS Admit Card

Click on the above link. Enter your enrollment number and choose hall ticket type. Submit. Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

NIOS is an open school that offers courses up to pre-degree level. Learners can enroll for the Open Basic Education (OBE) programme, Secondary Education Course, Senior Secondary Education Course, Vocational Education Courses/Programmes and Life Enrichment Programmes.