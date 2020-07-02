NIOS Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams

The NIOS has also postponed the practical exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled to begin today.

The Class 10 and 12 exams of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) have been postponed. the exams were scheduled to begin on July 17. The exams were initially scheduled to be held in March/ April. NIOS had notified on May 31 to hold the exams in July 17. “The Public Exam of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Theory), March/ April 2020 rescheduled to commence from July 17, 2020 stands postponed till further orders due to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” the notice released by the NIOS this week reads.

NIOS holds board exams for class 10 and class 12 students twice a year - March-April, and October-November. The result for the March-April exam is released in June, and the result for the October-November exam is released in December.

The practical exams are held before the theory papers.

NIOS is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India, which conducts open secondary and higher secondary certificate examinations. It is considered to be the largest open schooling system in the world. Apart from class 10 and class 12 programmes NIOS also offers Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme for 14+ year's age group, Vocational Education Courses, and Life Enrichment Programmes.