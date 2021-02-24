NIOS On-Demand Exams From March 15, Registration Begins On March 1

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will hold the On-Demand Examination 2021 (ODE 2021) for the Secondary and Senior Secondary courses from March 15. The exams will be conducted at the NIOS headquarter at Noida, NIOS regional centres and at Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. Candidates willing to appear for NIOS ODE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can register at NIOS portal -- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in from March 1.

“The ODE registration and fee submission will be available on the NIOS web portal nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in on March 1,” an NIOS statement said.

ODE 2021 Exam Dates

As per the NIOS on-demand exam schedule, the exams will be held four days a week at the NIOS headquarter at Noida between Tuesday and Friday from March 15 and at the regional centres three days a week from Tuesday to Thursday. However, at the Kendriya Vidyalayas, the NIOS ODE 2021 will be held only two days in a week on Wednesday and Thursday from March 1.

NIOS had already conducted the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations for the January-February 2021 session.

Source: nios.ac.in