NIOS On Demand Examinations (ODE) Cancelled In View Of Covid

NIOS cancels on demand exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the on-demand examination (ODE) in view of the Covid crisis and “taking account of the safety of the learners”. The exams for both the theory and practical exams scheduled between April 19 and May 31 were first postponed and now have been cancelled altogether.

“In continuation of earlier notification..regarding postponement of On-Demand Examinations (ODE) (both theory and practical), it is notified that the said ODE examination for the period from April 19 to May 31, 2021, stands cancelled in view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and taking account of safety of the learners,” an official statement said.

The result, the official statement issued in this regard said, will be declared on the basis of objective criteria which has been adopted for arriving at the result of the cancelled Secondary and Senior Secondary Public examinations.

Students who remain unsatisfied with the alternative NIOS evaluation criteria will also be provided with a chance to improve their ODE results, which will be conducted when the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams in offline mode.

Earlier, the institute had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The institute will declare the results for the cancelled exams on the basis of “well defined objective criteria”, an official statement said.