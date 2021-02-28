  • Home
NIOS On-Demand Exam (ODE) 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow

NIOS ODE 2021: National Institute of Open Schooling On-Demand Examination 2021 ( NIOS ODE 2021) for the Secondary and Senior Secondary courses will begin on March 15.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 28, 2021 11:01 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct On-Demand Examination 2021 (ODE 2021) for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses from March 15 and registration for it will begin tomorrow, March 1, 2021. The exam will be conducted at the NIOS headquarter, NIOS regional centres and at Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

Candidates who want to appear for NIOS ODE 2021 will be able to register at NIOS portals – nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in – from March 1.

As per the NIOS On-Demand exam schedule, exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary classes will be held four days a week at the NIOS headquarter at Noida between Tuesday and Friday from March 15 and at the regional centres three days a week from Tuesday to Thursday.

However, at the Kendriya Vidyalayas, the exam will be held only two days in a week on Wednesday and Thursday from March 1.

The institute had previously conducted the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations for the January-February 2021 session.

How to apply

Step 1: Once the application forms are released, visit the official website of NIOS.

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details, upload documents.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Education News National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
