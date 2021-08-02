NIOS ODE 2021 Class 10, 12 exam dates released

National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the registration process for NIOS ODE 2021 today. The registration for On Demand Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses can apply online through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. The Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from August 17, 2021, onwards.

