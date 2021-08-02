  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Dates Here

NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Dates Here

National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the registration process for NIOS ODE 2021 today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:44 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Details
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Public Examinations Result Announced
NIOS On Demand Examinations (ODE) Cancelled In View Of Covid
NIOS Declares April Exam Results For Secondary, Sr Secondary Students
NIOS June Exam For Class 10 Students Cancelled, Class 12 Postponed
NIOS Extends June Exam Fee Submission Date For Class 10, 12 Students Till May 15
NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Dates Here
NIOS ODE 2021 Class 10, 12 exam dates released
New Delhi:

National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the registration process for NIOS ODE 2021 today. The registration for On Demand Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses can apply online through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. The Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from August 17, 2021, onwards.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
NIOS Exam Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University To Begin UG Registration Process From Today
Delhi University To Begin UG Registration Process From Today
CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 ‘Not Today’: Official
CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 ‘Not Today’: Official
COVID-19: J&K Extends Closure Of Schools, Higher Education Institutions
COVID-19: J&K Extends Closure Of Schools, Higher Education Institutions
CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates
CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates
Chhattisgarh: Schools To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From Monday
Chhattisgarh: Schools To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From Monday
.......................... Advertisement ..........................