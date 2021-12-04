NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Dates Announced, Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIOS ODE 10th, 12th exams 2022 will commence from January 4

NIOS ODE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for the classes 10, 12 On Demand Examination (ODE 2022). The class 10, 12 exams will commence from January 4, and the application process will begin from December 6 on the official website- nios.ac.in.

The On Demand Examination will be held four days in a week at NIOS HQ (Tuesday to Friday) and three days in a week- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas. The candidates can apply on the official websites- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. The complete datesheets will be available soon on the official websites- nios.ac.in, sdmis.nios.ac.in. The candidates can refer to the official notification for details on class 10, 12 exams.

To apply online for the ODE exam, students have to first select their state or Union Territory, submit their course, and enter their identification number. Identification numbers of documents including PAN card, aadhar card, passport, ration card, bank account, birth certificate and other valid government identification will have to be entered.

The NIOS On Demand Examination, 2022 for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses will be conducted from 4th January, 2022 onwards.The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 &https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9 from

The class 10, 12 exams admit card will be released, the students can download the hall ticket on the official website- nios.ac.in.

