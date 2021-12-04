NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Dates Announced, Check Schedule

  • Home
NIOS ODE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The registration process will commence from December 6, the candidates can apply at nios.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 4, 2021 8:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIOS ODE 10th, 12th exams 2022 will commence from January 4
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NIOS ODE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for the classes 10, 12 On Demand Examination (ODE 2022). The class 10, 12 exams will commence from January 4, and the application process will begin from December 6 on the official website- nios.ac.in.

The On Demand Examination will be held four days in a week at NIOS HQ (Tuesday to Friday) and three days in a week- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas. The candidates can apply on the official websites- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. The complete datesheets will be available soon on the official websites- nios.ac.in, sdmis.nios.ac.in. The candidates can refer to the official notification for details on class 10, 12 exams.

To apply online for the ODE exam, students have to first select their state or Union Territory, submit their course, and enter their identification number. Identification numbers of documents including PAN card, aadhar card, passport, ration card, bank account, birth certificate and other valid government identification will have to be entered.


The class 10, 12 exams admit card will be released, the students can download the hall ticket on the official website- nios.ac.in.

NIOS Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website--nios.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the NIOS admit card link
  3. Alternatively, students can refer to the direct link mentioned above
  4. On the appeared login page, key in your NIOS enrolment number
  5. Now, select the hall ticket type and proceed
  6. NIOS admit card will appear on the screen
  7. Check and download the admit card
  8. Take a print out for future reference.
NIOS Exam Date
