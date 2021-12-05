  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 Registration Begins From Tomorrow; Check Documents Required

NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 Registration Begins From Tomorrow; Check Documents Required

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will commence Classes 10, 12 registration process for On Demand Examination (ODE 2022) from tomorrow, December 6.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 5, 2021 3:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Dates Announced, Check Schedule
NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out For October-November Exams; Direct Link Here
NIOS Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 October-November 2021 Practical Exams
NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Dates Here
NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Details
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Public Examinations Result Announced
NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 Registration Begins From Tomorrow; Check Documents Required
NIOS ODE registration 2022 will begin from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will commence Classes 10, 12 registration process for On Demand Examination (ODE 2022) from tomorrow, December 6. Students can apply for NIOS ODE 2022 exams on the official websites-- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

NIOS ODE exam 2022 will be conducted at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas from January 4 onwards. As per a notice shared by NIOS, the On Demand Examination will be held four days in a week at NIOS HQ (Tuesday to Friday) and three days a week- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas. NIOS is expected to release the detailed ODE 2022 date sheet on the official website soon.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Register For NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022

  • Go to the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in

  • Click on the designated registration link

  • Register using credentials including phone number and email ID

  • Log in using OTP sent on mobile and email ID

  • NIOS registration form will be displayed on the screen

  • Fill in the asked details

  • Upload the required documents

  • Select subjects, preferred dates of the exam, and other details

  • Pay the exam fee for the selected subjects

  • Submit the form

NIOS 2022 Class 10, 12 Registration: List Of Required Documents

Some of the important documents needed to register are as follows:

  • Recent coloured passport size photograph

  • Signature

  • Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, ration card among others

  • Valid proof of date of birth

  • Residence proof

  • Address proof

  • Caste certificate (if mentioned)

Students can check the complete list of documents at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click here for more Education News
NIOS admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Calcutta Introduces Executive Programme In Business And Corporate Laws
IIM Calcutta Introduces Executive Programme In Business And Corporate Laws
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Process
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Process
AP EAPCET 2021 Final Phase Web Options Entry Ends Today; Details Here
AP EAPCET 2021 Final Phase Web Options Entry Ends Today; Details Here
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper Tomorrow; Sample Question, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper Tomorrow; Sample Question, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
TS Inter First Year Result Expected Soon; Know Where, How To Check
TS Inter First Year Result Expected Soon; Know Where, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................