NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 Registration Begins From Tomorrow; Check Documents Required

NIOS ODE registration 2022 will begin from tomorrow

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will commence Classes 10, 12 registration process for On Demand Examination (ODE 2022) from tomorrow, December 6. Students can apply for NIOS ODE 2022 exams on the official websites-- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS ODE exam 2022 will be conducted at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas from January 4 onwards. As per a notice shared by NIOS, the On Demand Examination will be held four days in a week at NIOS HQ (Tuesday to Friday) and three days a week- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas. NIOS is expected to release the detailed ODE 2022 date sheet on the official website soon.

How To Register For NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022

Go to the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click on the designated registration link

Register using credentials including phone number and email ID

Log in using OTP sent on mobile and email ID

NIOS registration form will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the asked details

Upload the required documents

Select subjects, preferred dates of the exam, and other details

Pay the exam fee for the selected subjects

Submit the form

NIOS 2022 Class 10, 12 Registration: List Of Required Documents

Some of the important documents needed to register are as follows:

Recent coloured passport size photograph

Signature

Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, ration card among others

Valid proof of date of birth

Residence proof

Address proof

Caste certificate (if mentioned)

Students can check the complete list of documents at sdmis.nios.ac.in