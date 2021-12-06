NIOS ODE 2022 registration to begin from today

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will begin Classes 10, 12 registration process for On Demand Examination (ODE 2022) from today onwards. Students can register for NIOS ODE 2022 on the official websites-- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. As per the notice shared by NIOS, ODE theory examination will begin from January 4 onwards.

NIOS ODE exam 2022 will be conducted at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. Exam will be conducted for four days (Tuesday to Friday) in a week at NIOS headquarters, Noida and for three days (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) at Kendriya Vidyalayas.

NIOS has not declared NIOS ODE 2022 practical exam dates.

Candidates registering for Class 10 or 12 NIOS ODE will be required to upload a set of documents including recent coloured passport size photograph, signature, valid identity proof, valid proof of date of birth, residence proof, address proof, educational certificates, caste certificate (if mentioned). Applicants can check the complete list of documents at sdmis.nios.ac.in

How To Register For NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022