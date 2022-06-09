Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NIOS 10th, 12th ODE results 2022 at results.nios.ac.in

NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Results 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the On-Demand Examination (ODE) result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. The NIOS ODE result 2022 is available on the official website- results.nios.ac.in. The ODE exam was conducted in March.

