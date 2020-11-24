NIOS October 2020 Board Exams To Be Held In January-February 2021

The National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) October 2020 Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary programmes will be conducted between January-February, 2021. NIOS Date sheet for Secondary and Senior Secondary course will be ‘announced shortly’ at the official website- nios.ac.in.

The Schedule for registration and payment of examination fee for Secondary and Senior Secondary conducted in January- February 2021 is as follows:

Candidates will be required to submit exam fee of Secondary and Senior Secondary examination within the stipulated time.

The fee can be submitted via online mode only.