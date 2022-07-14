  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS OBE Programme: Registration For 2022-23 Session Open; Details Here

NIOS OBE Programme: Registration For 2022-23 Session Open; Details Here

NIOS OBE Admission: The OBE (Level A/ B/ C) online admission portal will remain active till September 15, 2022. While Level A is equivalent to Class 3, Level B and Level C are equivalent to Class 5 and Class 8 respectively.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 12:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Jharkhand: Jamtara Schools Revert To Sunday Week Offs Amid Backlash
Pune: Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rains
Manipur Schools Closed Till July 24 Amid Covid Surge
Manipur Decides To Keep Schools Shut Due To Rising Covid Cases
School Principals Need To Evolve As 'School Leaders', Says Manish Sisodia
Schools, Colleges In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Reopening Today
NIOS OBE Programme: Registration For 2022-23 Session Open; Details Here
NIOS OBE admission open; details here
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online registration process for admission to 2022-23 session of Open Basic Education (OBE). The OBE (Level A/ B/ C) online admission portal will remain active till September 15, 2022. While Level A is equivalent to Class 3, Level B and Level C are equivalent to Class 5 and Class 8 respectively.

Announcing the start of admission process, NIOS in a social media post said: “Admission in NIOS OBE programme (Level A:Equivalent to class 3, Level B: Equivalent to class 5, Level C : Equivalent to class 8) is open.For details kindly see the notification or visit http://nios.ac.in.”

A learner belonging to the category of street children, destitute, migrant’s, slum dwellers, orphans not having any residential address at present will have to furnish a self-certificate stating the category and certify to not have own residential address, an NIOS statement said. However, it also added, for the correspondence with NIOS, such learners will have to furnish a contact address.

The self-certificate has to be countersigned y the AA/ NGO/ Orphan Home with complete name, designation and address along with their official stamp, it added.

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Official Website
CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Official Website
Will NEET UG 2022 Be Postponed? Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Today
Will NEET UG 2022 Be Postponed? Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Today
Jharkhand: Jamtara Schools Revert To Sunday Week Offs Amid Backlash
Jharkhand: Jamtara Schools Revert To Sunday Week Offs Amid Backlash
Symbiosis University Announces SET/ SITEEE Result 2022; How To Download Scorecard
Symbiosis University Announces SET/ SITEEE Result 2022; How To Download Scorecard
NIRF Rankings 2022 Tomorrow; Here's The List Of Top Management Colleges Last Year
NIRF Rankings 2022 Tomorrow; Here's The List Of Top Management Colleges Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................