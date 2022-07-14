NIOS OBE Programme: Registration For 2022-23 Session Open; Details Here

NIOS OBE admission open; details here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online registration process for admission to 2022-23 session of Open Basic Education (OBE). The OBE (Level A/ B/ C) online admission portal will remain active till September 15, 2022. While Level A is equivalent to Class 3, Level B and Level C are equivalent to Class 5 and Class 8 respectively.

Announcing the start of admission process, NIOS in a social media post said: “Admission in NIOS OBE programme (Level A:Equivalent to class 3, Level B: Equivalent to class 5, Level C : Equivalent to class 8) is open.For details kindly see the notification or visit http://nios.ac.in.”

A learner belonging to the category of street children, destitute, migrant’s, slum dwellers, orphans not having any residential address at present will have to furnish a self-certificate stating the category and certify to not have own residential address, an NIOS statement said. However, it also added, for the correspondence with NIOS, such learners will have to furnish a contact address.

The self-certificate has to be countersigned y the AA/ NGO/ Orphan Home with complete name, designation and address along with their official stamp, it added.