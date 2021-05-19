NIOS June Exam For Class 10 Students Cancelled, Class 12 Postponed

Image credit: Shutterstock NIOS 10th public exam cancelled, 12th postponed (representational)

NIOS Exam 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the secondary or Class 10 public examinations scheduled for June 2021. NIOS has also postponed exams for Class 12 or Senior Secondary and Vocational students. This has been done considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The public exam in theory and practical of secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled and the public exam in theory and practical of senior secondary and vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order,” the institute said.

The NIOS said it will review the COVID-19 situation again on June 20 and the fresh examination notification will be issued 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination.

For Class 10 students, “suitable criteria” for assessment and preparation of results will be formulated, it said. Learners who are not satisfied with this method will be given another chance to appear in the public exam or the on demand exam when the situation improves, the institute said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had earlier cancelled Class 10 final exams and postponed Class 12 exams.

Many state boards, soon after CBSE’s announcement, said they will adopt similar measures for their students. The NIOS said in April that it will take a decision regarding the June exams by May 20.