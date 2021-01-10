  • Home
NIOS Exam Hall Ticket 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released Class 10, 12 practical exam admit cards at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 10, 2021 12:16 pm IST

NIOS Releases Hall Ticket For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams; Here's Direct Link
Image credit: sdmis.nios.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released Class 10, 12 public exams. Candidates who will appear in the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website -- sdmis.nios.ac.in. The practical exams will be held from January 12 to January 25, 2021, and the theory exams are scheduled for January 22 to February 15. Candidates will have to use their enrolment numbers to download NIOS hall tickets.

The hall tickets for practical exams are available only for those candidates who have paid the exam fee and whose photographs are available with NIOS.

In a note published with the hall tickets, NIOS said, “Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Jan/Feb 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately.”

Direct Link

Steps To Download NIOS Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website -- sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click on “Public Exam Hall Ticket (Practical) Jan/Feb 2021”

Enter your 12 digit enrollment number and submit

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

The NIOS October 2020 board exam dates were announced in November last year. The duration of most of the theory examinations is three hours.

The practical exams will be conducted in small batches due to the COVID-19 situations in accordance with the capacity of each laboratory.

The marksheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to candidates directly through their academic study centres.

Those candidates who have to reappear for any examination will only be issued a marksheet.

