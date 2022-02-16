NIOS Extends Tutor Marked Assignment Submission Date Till March 10

Image credit: Shutterstock NIOS extends TMA submission date

The last date for the submission of Tutor Marked Assignments (TMAs) has been extended by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates can now submit their NIOS TMA till March 10, 2022, through the official website-- nios.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date of submission was February 15.

“Due to extension of admission in Stream 1 (Block 1) upto 30.11.2021 vide Notification: 64/2021 dated 15th November 2021, the last date for submission of Tutor Marked Assignment (TMAs) by the learners through online (learner dashboard) or offline to the AI (study centre) is further extended upto 10th March 2022 (Thursday) without late fee,” the NIOS said in a statement.

How To Submit NIOS TMA

Go to the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in. Login to the account. Prepare handwritten TMAs in PDF format for each subject. Click on 'download/ upload TMA' link from the student dashboard. Click on the subject for which you want to upload TMA. Select the medium in which you have prepared TMA to upload. To upload the TMA, select the correct PDF and click the submit button.

For more related details candidates can visit the official website of NIOS-- nios.ac.in.