  NIOS Extends June Exam Fee Submission Date For Class 10, 12 Students Till May 15

For submission of exam fee of Secondary, or Class 10, and Senior Secondary, or Class 12, courses, students have to login at sdmis.nios.ac.in/registration/exam by May 15 and pay a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 11, 2021 1:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the submission of examination fee deadline for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for the June 2021 exam. For submission of exam fee of Secondary, or Class 10, and Senior Secondary, or Class 12, courses, students have to login at sdmis.nios.ac.in/registration/exam by May 15 and pay a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500.

NIOS took to their social media handle to announce this. It said: “Last date for submission of the examination fee (with consolidated late fee Rs 1,500/-) for NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for June 2021 Examination is extended till midnight of 15th May 2021.”

How To Submit Exam Fee For NIOS Classes 10, 12 Courses

  1. Go to sdmis.nios.ac.in/registration/exam

  2. On the designated space, key in the enrollment ID

  3. Click on the submit button

  4. On the next window, pay the June 2021 exam fee

  5. Submit and download the receipt for future reference

The date of June 2021 exams will be announced by May 20. NIOS is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the country and it will take into consideration health and safety of learners before finalising the June 2021 exam dates for Class 10, Class 12, an official statement issued earlier said. Dates for these exams will be announced by May 20, 2021, it added.

On May 3, NIOS had announced on-demand exam results for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) students. To access the result and download the scorecard, students have to login at the result portal -- results.nios.ac.in, with their enrollment numbers. The exams were held from March 16 to 31, 2021.

