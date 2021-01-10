  • Home
NIOS Exams 2021: Students In October Session Request For Automatic Promotion

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exams scheduled for October-November 2020 were postponed to January-December 2021 prompting the students to request for automatic promotion to the next session so they could prepare for entrance examinations.

The recent announcement regarding the dates of national-level engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021 has brought mixed reactions from BTech and architecture aspirants throughout the country. As some Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants fear increase in competition, others have requested for multiple attempts for JEE Advanced 2021. While various Class 12 students are sharing their respective concerns regarding the entrance examinations including the medical exam National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), the students of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) have also shared their grievances regarding the exam dates. NIOS exams scheduled for October-November 2020 were postponed to January-December 2021 prompting the students to request for automatic promotion to the next session so they could prepare for the upcoming entrance examinations.

National Institute of Open Schooling has released the admit card for NIOS practical exams 2021 today for Classes 10 and 12. The practical exams are scheduled for January 12 to January 25, 2021, and the NIOS exams 2021 theory exams will be held from January 22 to February 15. To access NIOS Class 12 exam dates were released on the official site www.nios.ac.in.

The students of the October 2020 session are repeatedly asking for automatic promotion citing insufficient time to prepare for the entrance examinations.

A student named Prabhat Kumar said, “Promote all October student without exam we want promotion promote us do not unjustice with NIOS October students”

Another NIOS student claimed lack of access to books and other resources, “Students attending tuitions to appear for upcoming exams are being held by police and their classes are forcefully seized for violation of social distancing norms. NIOS students don't have books. They're denied to access teachers. They're mostly from smaller towns and villages”.

A Class 12 Science student of NIOS said, “Sir, I am a student of NIOS class 12 Science, our exams are going to be held in January ,sir due to Covid we have not provided any classes from the center and the study material. We have already wasted a year in , so please promote us”

“Sir, Students of #NIOS October 2020 batch requests you to promote them , in the same manner you promoted April 2020 NIOS batch. We all are in different cities now and out of work. It will be difficult to travel back just for exams”, another student said.

