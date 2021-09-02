  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS Declares July 2021 Exam Results For Vocational, D.El.Ed. Courses

NIOS Declares July 2021 Exam Results For Vocational, D.El.Ed. Courses

The institute has also announced the results for the Community Health Project of Bihar State. Candidates can check the results at the official website -- voc.nios.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 2, 2021 11:09 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NIOS Class 12 Public Exams Cancelled In View Of Covid-19
NIOS Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 Exams
NIOS Announces Schedule For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
NIOS Result 2020: Senior Secondary (12th) Result Announced; Know How To Check
NIOS Cancels Class 12 Exams For Children With Special Needs
KCET Provisional Answer Key Released; Raise Objections By September 4
NIOS Declares July 2021 Exam Results For Vocational, D.El.Ed. Courses
NIOS Vocational results announced
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses. The institute has also announced the results for the Community Health Project of Bihar State. Candidates can check the results at the official website -- voc.nios.ac.in. All those who have appeared in the examinations can access the results using their enrollment IDs at the login window.

Recommended: Know about important entrance exams after 12th. Click here.

The NIOS scorecard will comprise details such as enrollment number, name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks scored and the qualifying status.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NIOS Result -- Direct Link To Access Vocational Result

NIOS Result -- Direct Link To Access D.El.Ed Result

NIOS 2021 Result - Direct Link To Access Community Health Project

NIOS Result, Scorecard: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the tab designated for NIOS result

Step 3: Key in the NIOS enrollment number on a new window

Step 4: Login and download the NIOS result and scorecard

Step 5: Take its print out for future reference.

NIOS in a social media post said: “NIOS Vocational Exams Result declared - Result of July 2021 exams for Vocational courses, D. El. Ed. (Offline) and Community Health Workers program(Bihar) is declared.. Visit https://voc.nios.ac.in and see the Result section under the Exams/Result menu.”

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) NIOS vocational courses NIOS D.El.Ed result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Times World University Rankings 2022: IISC Bangalore In Top 350
Times World University Rankings 2022: IISC Bangalore In Top 350
KCET Provisional Answer Key Released; Raise Objections By September 4
KCET Provisional Answer Key Released; Raise Objections By September 4
DU Receives Over 2.87 Lakh UG Applications, Maximum From CBSE Students
DU Receives Over 2.87 Lakh UG Applications, Maximum From CBSE Students
GATE 2022 Application Starts; Details Here
GATE 2022 Application Starts; Details Here
Separate Entry-Exit Points For Students, Vaccine Beneficiaries At Delhi Government Schools
Separate Entry-Exit Points For Students, Vaccine Beneficiaries At Delhi Government Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................