NIOS Declares July 2021 Exam Results For Vocational, D.El.Ed. Courses

NIOS Vocational results announced

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses. The institute has also announced the results for the Community Health Project of Bihar State. Candidates can check the results at the official website -- voc.nios.ac.in. All those who have appeared in the examinations can access the results using their enrollment IDs at the login window.

The NIOS scorecard will comprise details such as enrollment number, name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks scored and the qualifying status.

NIOS Result -- Direct Link To Access Vocational Result

NIOS Result -- Direct Link To Access D.El.Ed Result

NIOS 2021 Result - Direct Link To Access Community Health Project

NIOS Result, Scorecard: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the tab designated for NIOS result

Step 3: Key in the NIOS enrollment number on a new window

Step 4: Login and download the NIOS result and scorecard

Step 5: Take its print out for future reference.

NIOS in a social media post said: “NIOS Vocational Exams Result declared - Result of July 2021 exams for Vocational courses, D. El. Ed. (Offline) and Community Health Workers program(Bihar) is declared.. Visit https://voc.nios.ac.in and see the Result section under the Exams/Result menu.”