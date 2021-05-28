NIOS Class 10, 12 Result for April exam declared

National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS, has declared Classes 10 and 12 results for the on-demand examination today, May 28. All those who have appeared for Class 10, 12 on-demand April examinations can check their result through the official site-- results.nios.ac.in.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.





The Secondary and Senior Secondary examination was conducted from April 1 to April 15, 2021. To download the NIOS result, students will have to login to the result portal with their enrolment numbers.

Direct Link To NIOS Class 10, 12 April Exam Result

How To Download NIOS Result 2021

Go to the NIOS result portal, results.nios.ac.in.

Click on the result link under ‘On-Demand Exams (16 March - 31 March 2021) 2021’.

Enter your enrolment number and the security code.

Submit to check the result.

NIOS June 2021 Exams

NIOS has cancelled Class 10 public examinations scheduled for June 2021 and postponed for Class 12 or Senior Secondary and Vocational students.

“The public exam in theory and practical of secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled and the public exam in theory and practical of senior secondary and vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order,” the institute said.

The NIOS said it will review the COVID-19 situation again on June 20 and a new examination notification will be issued 15 in advance.

For Class 10 students, “suitable criteria” for assessment and preparation of results will be formulated, it said.

Learners who are not satisfied with this method will be given another chance to appear in the public exam or the on demand exam when the situation improves, the institute said.