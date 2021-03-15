NIOS To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Today; How, Where To Check

  • Home
National Institute of Open Schooling will be declaring the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam students today at its official website results.nios.ac.in. Secondary and Senior Secondary students can access their results at the NIOS examination portal by entering their enrollment number.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 3:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Institute of Open Schooling will be declaring the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam students today at its official website results.nios.ac.in or www.nios.ac.in. The Secondary and Senior Secondary students can access their results at the NIOS examination portal by entering their enrollment number. The students will receive their NIOS result card depicting their marks and qualifying status such as pass or fail. They can download the NIOS results for later use.

Read More|| NIOS To Announce Class 10, 12 Results Today

The results will be declared for the January/February session by 5 pm today as informed at the NIOS Twitter handle.

Steps To Download NIOS Marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website result.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Select the NIOS result tab

Step 3: Insert NIOS enrollment number available on NIOS admit card

Step 4: Login and download the NIOS result and scorecard

The NIOS result card will bear details including enrollment number, students name, date of birth, parents name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks and qualifying status.

NIOS Classes 10, 12 Exams Passing Marks

The NIOS has stipulated a qualification criteria for Classes 10, 12 students who appeared for NIOS Jan/Feb exams. Students scoring a minimum of 33 percent marks and pass in at least 5 selected subjects including at least one and not more than two language papers will be declared pass in their NIOS result card.

NIOS had earlier postponed its October 2020 exams to January and February. The practical exams were conducted from January 12 to January 25, 2021, and the theory exams from January 22 to February 15.

